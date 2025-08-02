RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 304 - 'A Space Adventure Hour'

The Captain exposes the Agonyans' plan to steal brain cells from the "human food piles" to power their radiation. The Agonyans open fire with nuclear lasers, and the Adventure — on its 84-month mission — responds with its photonos beams. Nevertheless, the Agonyans obtain the humans' brain cells, and the Captain resolves to retrieve them in this episode of The Last Frontier!

In a far more familiar galaxy, the U.S.S. Enterprise is passing through the Kitolian Belt, which centers on a neutron star. Starfleet has achieved a breakthrough with long-term faster-than-light travel, so Captain Christopher Pike and Lt. Commander Una Chin-Riley assign Lt. La'An Noonien-Singh to rigorously test the Re-Creation Room, or Holodeck for short, as a potential source of entertainment for lengthy voyages.

La'An interrupts Lt. Spock in his quarters, where he continues his dance training. The two tango, and La'An questions Spock about the field emitters that he's been fixing. Now, wearing a monitoring pin to assist the Holodeck in constructing the most realistic environment for her, La'An is inspired by the chat and decides to base her simulation on…