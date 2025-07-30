RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 303 - 'Shuttle to Kenfori'

Aboard the Enterprise, Captain Batel's body has acclimated to the pain inhibitors, placing her in agony. Nurse Christine Chapel suggests Spock guide Batel through a Vulcan pain regulation technique with a mind meld. The meld's initial success quickly gives way to screams from both Spock and Batel. Spock sees a Gorn-like perspective, causing him to lose control and knock Ensign Dana Gamble across the room. Spock snaps out of it once Chapel strikes him.** Gripped by uncertainty, Spock and Batel confer about what they witnessed before Spock is called to the Ready Room.

Number One leads a briefing, as the away team failed to check in at the pre-scheduled time. With their transponders still active, Number One intends to bring the Enterprise within emergency beaming range without attracting the Klingon ship's attention. Ortegas objects to the plan to fly at low impulse, arguing that it would take too long. The helm officer proposes warping into the planet's thermosphere, energizing, and warping out — a dangerous maneuver. Lt. Montgomery "Scotty" Scott insists that they’d need to calibrate the phase inducers to the warp distortion to permit beaming.

Since there are no signs that the Klingons have detected them, Number One opts for the slower approach. Once the senior officers have exited the Ready Room, La'An and Chin-Riley discuss Ortegas' subordinate behavior, questioning whether she returned to duty too soon after her ordeal with the Gorn.