Published Jul 19, 2025
RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 302 - 'Wedding Bell Blues'
A wedding doesn't just plan itself overnight.
SPOILER WARNING: This article contains story details and plot points for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.
In the , the Season 3 opener "Hegemony, Part II," Captain Pike and the crew of the Enterprise embark on a dangerous mission to rescue their missing crew and colonists from Parnassus Beta who had been abducted by a Gorn Destroyer. Meanwhile, with Dr. M'Benga held captive by the Gorn, Nurse Chapel must rush to save Captain Batel who had been infected with Gorn hatchlings.
In Episode 2 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, "Wedding Bell Blues," as Spock and the Enterprise crew take stock of their past, present, and future, gather to celebrate a Federation milestone, the festivities are interrupted by the appearance of an uninvited guest.
- Christopher Pike
- Spock
- Una Chin-Riley (Number One)
- Dr. Joseph M'Benga
- La’An Noonien-Singh
- Nyota Uhura
- Christine Chapel
- Erica Ortegas
- George "Sam" Kirk
- Marie Batel
- Montgomery "Scotty" Scott
- Dr. Roger Korby
- Trelane
- Kelzing
- Humberto "Beto" Ortegas
- Dana Gamble
- Trelane's Father
- U.S.S. Enterprise
- Starbase One
As a Federation fleet gathers around Starbase One, the U.S.S. Enterprise is nearing the end of a three-month billet to repair the damage inflicted by its recent encounter with the Gorn. The Federation Day Centennial — a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the United Federation of Planets — is three days away, and Lt. Spock anxiously anticipates Nurse Christine Chapel's return from her fellowship with Dr. Roger Korby.
Lt. La'An Noonien-Singh helps Spock practice dance moves for the upcoming gala, admitting that the looming threat of the Gorn had interrupted her dreams of becoming a prima ballerina. Beating the Hegemony freed La'An to explore her other interests; though she expresses concern over Spock's intention to make a grand romantic gesture upon Chapel's return. Ensign Nyota Uhura hails Spock, indicating that Chapel will be beaming aboard the Enterprise shortly.
Spock and La’An reconvene in the Transporter Room, where Lt. Montgomery "Scotty" Scott briefly observes a sensor ghost outside of the Enterprise's hull before beaming Chapel aboard… along with Dr. Korby! Unaware of the mounting tension, Spock presents Christine with a gift — a first edition of Saltavantur — before Chapel announces that she has brought Korby along as her date for the celebration.
Elsewhere on the ship, Lt. Erica Ortegas introduces Uhura to her little brother, Beto, in the gymnasium, while Ensign Dana Gamble draws blood from Commander Una Chin-Riley in Sickbay. Dr. Joseph M'Benga announces that Gamble has been permanently assigned to the Enterprise, where Captain Marie Batel has fully reabsorbed the Gorn embryos and having minor aftereffects managed.
Batel chats with Captain Christopher Pike in the Captain's Quarters, noting that Admiral Robert April promised her the chance to select her next command. As the captains discuss their future, Chapel pays a visit to Spock in his own quarters to return his gift. Spock expresses confusion over what has transpired between them, but unbeknownst to him, a mysterious figure appears outside of the viewport as Chapel makes her exit.
The crew converges on the Port Galley, where Ortegas picks up on casual flirtations between Beto and Uhura. Lt. George "Sam" Kirk asks Dr. Korby about his archaeological expedition to Vadia Nine, but Spock arrives just as Chapel is about to share details about their romantic climb up Mount Caleb. The Vulcan insists they continue, and Chapel explains that her mother's last words to her — "I hope you find the sun and the moon and the stars" — inspired their trek. Mount Caleb breaks the solar plane, allowing the sun and moon to be visible simultaneously, so Korby brought Chapel there on her mother's birthday to gift her with a bracelet made from Talarian star gems.
Spock struggles with the story, retreating to the bar and encountering the being from his window — Trelane — who now appears as a Vulcan bartender. The enigmatic guest mixes him a drink before Spock heads back to his quarters, where he wakes up the next morning alongside Christine — his bride. On Starbase One, Spock and Chapel prepare to celebrate their upcoming nuptials alongside their friends and colleagues. The faux Vulcan bartender has returned, this time under the guise of an Andorian wedding planner guiding the rehearsal.
Korby — Chapel's best man — brings in the cake, but Trelane quickly dismisses him and introduces the couple to a fusion-style cake that he calls "Hu-can" or "Vul-man." With his clients dissatisfied, Trelane snaps his fingers and transforms the cake samples into a delicious chocolatey Vulcan pahklor. Delighted, Trelane assumes there won't be a Kal-if-fee* situation. When flowers from the wedding of Chapel's mother turn up dead, Trelane reinvigorates them with a second snap. Although Trelane envisions everyone as happy as a Ternaran bat, Korby attempts to interject before being dismissed once again.
Back on the Enterprise, Korby breaks into Spock's quarters, only to be caught by the ever observant Vulcan. Korby insists that reality has shifted and the wedding isn't supposed to happen, noting that he and Christine are involved romantically. As Korby recites the words to a Pablo Neruda poem that preceded his first kiss with Chapel, Spock suddenly lashes out and strikes him. The emotional outburst seems to trigger Spock's awareness of the truth, and he apologizes to Korby once he regains consciousness.
Spock theorizes over the root cause of the mass delusion — alternate dimension, exposure to an environmental hallucinogen, alien virus, improbability field** — but Korby adds that something interferes whenever he tries to stop the wedding. Spock posits that this is an advanced intelligent lifeform with reality-altering capabilities and leads the doctor to the Science Lab. As they scan the ship, the pair discuss the notion that Spock's angry punch — coupled with a surge of adrenaline and cortisol — could have broken the hold of the false reality.
When Sam Kirk enters the Science Lab, Spock tries to present him with the truth about the unknown phenomena to no avail. The computer informs Spock that there are no anomalous energy readings present on the Enterprise, so he and Korby head to the Captain's Quarters to alert Pike. However, they find themselves in the midst of Spock's own bachelor party, complete with jumbo mollusk, Pok-tar***, Lutrog, and Saurian brandy. Those gathered fail to react to Spock's earnest admission about the mass delusion, leaving Spock and Korby to suppose that love might actually be the emotional key to breaking through to their friends.
Korby plays a hunch, and the Enterprise computer detects one lifeform that cannot be attributed to the crew manifest or wedding guest list. They track the individual to the Port Galley, where they find Trelane. Spock confronts the entity, recognizing that Trelane had also been the bartender when Spock "wished" things could be different with Christine. Trelane declares he can do anything he wants, snapping his fingers and sending the ship to red alert. With another snap, Spock awakes in his quarters with Trelane by his side, insisting there would be harsh consequences if the Vulcan did not proceed with the wedding.
As the guests gather aboard Starbase One, Spock takes his place on the altar and watches Chapel make her way down the aisle. Trelane acts as officiant, but Korby objects to the wedding. Trelane silences the commotion by transforming Korby into a dog. Spock begins to deliver his vows, quoting Neruda as a means to remind her of her love for Korby. The ploy succeeds, with Chapel finally seeing the truth once more.
A furious Trelane threatens a "cavalcade of death," at least until a glowing green spectre that he calls "Dad" manifests above him. Dad chastises him and returns Korby to his human form, telling the crowd that Trelane is a child of "only" 8,000 years old. Spock inquires why Trelane interfered, and the entity explains that he saw Korby digging on his homeworld and found him to be annoyingly perfect. Trelane snaps a final time, freeing the guests from his false reality before converting himself into his non-corporeal state and leaving with his father.
Pike attempts to salvage the event with an impromptu Federation Day speech, ultimately dismissing everyone to the open bar. A three-armed Edosian**** bartender named Kelzing prepares drinks for those assembled, and Dr. M'Benga greets a R'Ongovian delegate. Chapel and Korby converse about all that transpired, opting to never talk about it again. Back at the bar, Pike and Chin-Riley offer Kelzing a job aboard the Enterprise, while Beto informs Uhura that the Chancellor of Starfleet's Public Relations may commission him to create a feature-length documentary of Starfleet.
Spock lingers alone, eyeing Chapel and Korby as they dance. La'An walks up and takes a seat, pointing out that it'd be a waste for the Vulcan not to display his dancing skills. Wham!'s "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" erupts, drawing the crowd to the dance floor, where Spock and La'An join other dance partners in jubilant celebration. Pike notices Ortegas make a discreet exit, with the helm officer choosing to exercise her emotions in the Enterprise's Gymnasium. As Ortegas takes a break from her punching bag, she stares out the viewport and has an ominous vision of a ferocious Gorn standing behind her.
* "" — include a number of rituals, including kal-if-fee, a passion challenge, which was invoked by T'Pring during her and Spock's Vulcan wedding ceremony.
** "" — Spock calls upon the time with the Enterprise crew encountered an improbability field that caused everyone on the ship to break uncontrollably into song.
*** "Breaking the Ice" and "The Maquis, Part I" — Pok-tar was originally served in this episode for a visiting captain, whereas jumbo Romulan mollusks were served by Quark for a business meal in this episode.
**** — were first seen with Lt. Arex in TAS, and most recently seen in .
- Written by Kirsten Beyer & David Reed
- Directed by Jordan Canning