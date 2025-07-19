RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 302 - 'Wedding Bell Blues'

Back on the Enterprise, Korby breaks into Spock's quarters, only to be caught by the ever observant Vulcan. Korby insists that reality has shifted and the wedding isn't supposed to happen, noting that he and Christine are involved romantically. As Korby recites the words to a Pablo Neruda poem that preceded his first kiss with Chapel, Spock suddenly lashes out and strikes him. The emotional outburst seems to trigger Spock's awareness of the truth, and he apologizes to Korby once he regains consciousness.

Spock theorizes over the root cause of the mass delusion — alternate dimension, exposure to an environmental hallucinogen, alien virus, improbability field** — but Korby adds that something interferes whenever he tries to stop the wedding. Spock posits that this is an advanced intelligent lifeform with reality-altering capabilities and leads the doctor to the Science Lab. As they scan the ship, the pair discuss the notion that Spock's angry punch — coupled with a surge of adrenaline and cortisol — could have broken the hold of the false reality.

When Sam Kirk enters the Science Lab, Spock tries to present him with the truth about the unknown phenomena to no avail. The computer informs Spock that there are no anomalous energy readings present on the Enterprise, so he and Korby head to the Captain's Quarters to alert Pike. However, they find themselves in the midst of Spock's own bachelor party, complete with jumbo mollusk, Pok-tar***, Lutrog, and Saurian brandy. Those gathered fail to react to Spock's earnest admission about the mass delusion, leaving Spock and Korby to suppose that love might actually be the emotional key to breaking through to their friends.

Korby plays a hunch, and the Enterprise computer detects one lifeform that cannot be attributed to the crew manifest or wedding guest list. They track the individual to the Port Galley, where they find Trelane. Spock confronts the entity, recognizing that Trelane had also been the bartender when Spock "wished" things could be different with Christine. Trelane declares he can do anything he wants, snapping his fingers and sending the ship to red alert. With another snap, Spock awakes in his quarters with Trelane by his side, insisting there would be harsh consequences if the Vulcan did not proceed with the wedding.