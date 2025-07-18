RECAP | Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 301 - 'Hegemony, Part II'

In the confines of the Gorn Destroyer, La'An and the landing party ready themselves to enter the hangar to steal a ship, which would enable them to access the Destroyer's mainframe, upload its transporter codes, and get them to the Enterprise. As they proceed, Number One and Uhura stand before Pike in the Ready Room and brief him on Gorn sightings that correlate to coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — which set off a frenzy — and X-Class Flares and supra-arcade downflows that trigger a hibernation cycle. Readings indicate the galaxy may be entering a period of activity that could lead to a full-scale Gorn invasion.

Returning to the Bridge, the Enterprise drops out of warp and witnesses the Gorn Destroyer fly directly between the stars and disappear. Pike orders all auxiliary power to the shields so the ship can enter the radiation zone. In Sickbay, the maneuver causes the Gorn hatchlings' growth to accelerate and forces Chapel and Spock to begin surgery using an infusion of Number One's blood. With no response from Starfleet and no visuals — the light bends in a way that creates a natural hologram — Pike surmises this might be the Gorn homeworld. Suddenly, an entire armada of Gorn vessels emerge on a course for Federation space. Uhura drops a communication buoy so they don't lose the Wolkite signal, and Pike orders Mitchell to pursue the fleet.