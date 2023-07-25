Published Mar 31, 2017
Rainn Wilson, His Name Is Mudd... on Discovery
Let there be Rainn! Emmy Award-nominated actor Rainn Wilson has joined the cast of Star Trek: Discovery and he will play -- are you ready? -- Harry Mudd. Mudd, the charismatic conman and intergalactic criminal first introduced on Star Trek: The Original Series, is one of Trek's most-popular characters.
Wilson is best known for his role as Dwight Schrute on The Office. His other television, film and stage credits include Galaxy Quest, House of 1000 Corpses, Six Feet Under, Juno, Titus Andronicus and the Broadway production of The Tempest (with Patrick Stewart). He's also written two books, SoulPancake: Chew on Life's Big Questions and The Bassoon King.