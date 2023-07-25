In 'Q Conflict #5' David Messina Captures the Borg Queen

Who is your favorite Star Trek character to bring to life?

DM: Picard and Spock! They were played by awesome actors with really interesting faces. Both of them are characters with an incredible charisma and such an interesting history!Speaking of characters, how do you capture the iconic aura of Q himself?

DM: I've no idea if I really achieve this result. Q is a character far away from my personal taste: too powerful and unstable but not enough terrifying to me. My first idea was to draw him always in dark shadow, tall and creepy, but in the end I preferred to stick to the way we had seen him played by John de Lancie.

What do you hope that readers will visually take away from this issue?

DM: I'd love if they can feel the complexity and the dark charm of the Borg's hive and Guinan's sweet wisdom, of course (I have a soft spot for that character!).