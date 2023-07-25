PREVIEW: That's No Universal Translator

IDW Publishing continues its look at the last year of the Enterprise crew's original mission today with the release of Star Trek: Year Five #5. Jody Houser has written the latest adventure, which features art by Silvia Califano and a Stephen Thompson cover. And here's the official plot synopsis: During an investigation of a long-dead world, the crew of the Enterprise uncovers a mysterious device that at first appears to be a universal translator. But as Uhura investigates this strange new device, she’ll quickly discover there’s more than meets the eye about the Truth Artifact.

