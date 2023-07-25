Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Publishing

    Published Aug 28, 2019

    PREVIEW: That's No Universal Translator

    'Star Trek: Year Five #5' comic book is out today.

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Cover001

    StarTrek.com

    IDW Publishing continues its look at the last year of the Enterprise crew's original mission today with the release of Star Trek: Year Five #5. Jody Houser has written the latest adventure, which features art by Silvia Califano and a Stephen Thompson cover. And here's the official plot synopsis: During an investigation of a long-dead world, the crew of the Enterprise uncovers a mysterious device that at first appears to be a universal translator. But as Uhura investigates this strange new device, she’ll quickly discover there’s more than meets the eye about the Truth Artifact.

    StarTrek.com is pleased to share an exclusive first look at preview pages from Year Five #5. The title is 32 pages and costs $3.99.

    Cover001

    StarTrek.com

    PG3

    IDW

    PG4

    StarTrek.com

    pg5

    StarTrek.com

    PG6

    StarTrek.com

    PG7

    StarTrek.com

    For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for additional details about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive first looks at covers and preview pages.

