Published Apr 1, 2018
PREVIEW: Stamets at Heart of Discovery Annual
IDW Publishing will release Star Trek Discovery Annual 2018 on Tuesday. Written by the tandem of Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson, with Angel Hernandez providing the art and cover, the annual centers on the U.S.S. Discovery and Lt. Paul Stamets.
The IDW synopsis reads as follows: “The U.S.S. Discovery is a ship unlike any the galaxy’s ever seen, developing tech based on an unstable mycelial network… and it is all in the hands of Science Officer Lt. Stamets, tasked with perfecting it to win the war against the Klingons.” Additionally, fans will learn more about who Stamets is, how he and his old partner, Straal, come to discover the mycelial network, and also how Stamets met both Medical Officer Hugh Culber and Cadet Sylvia Tilly! Check out the preview below:
IDW's Star Trek Discovery Annual 2018 will run 48 pages and cost $7.99.
