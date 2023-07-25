Preview: Creation Heads To Nashville in June

Creation Entertainment is going country. Yeah, that’s a lie, or at least an exaggeration, but the truth is that Creation will head down south, to Nashville, Tennessee, for an Official Star Trek Convention to be held Saturday and Sunday, June 9 and 10, at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel. The star-studded guest list includes Avery Brooks, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, George Takei, Nichelle Nichols, Marina Sirtis, Chase Masterson and John de Lancie. Also on the schedule are panels with Trek historians John Tenuto and Richard Arnold, Creation’s popular costume parade and music video contest, photo and autograph opportunities, and an appearance by singer-songwriter Sandra Piller, the widow of Trek writer-producer Michael Piller. StarTrek.com recently caught up with Creation Entertainment co-CEO Gary Berman, who provided a more detailed and personal glimpse of what fans can expect to experience at the Nashville convention.

How excited are you to get to Nashville?

Berman: The resort nature of the hotel, the layout, restaurants, bars and decorations are fantastic. That and the Southern hospitality of the hotel staff and the fans themselves are part of what makes this particular event so great. Along with the wonderful lineup of celebrities, we tried to put together interesting and entertaining presentations focusing on Star Trek history.

It sounds to us like you guys did a great job of replacing Patrick Stewart – who had to bow out after landing a film role -- as you've got Avery Brooks, John de Lancie and Marina Sirtis in his place. How did you pull off snagging those three on such short notice?

Berman: While no one can replace Sir Patrick, we didn't want to disappoint our attendees. So we knew we had to have a "Captain" aboard. As Mr. Shatner had been there last time, we were lucky that Avery was available and delighted that he accepted the invitation. John and Marina are definitely two of the most entertaining "stand-up" performers at conventions and we know the fans in the area -- many of whom have not seen either -- will really enjoy meeting them. Again, it was pure luck that either of them, both very busy, was available on short notice.

Tell us about some of the special presentations and appearances, particularly John Tenuto and also Sandra Piller.

Berman: John has done presentations for us at other events we've done and the audience really appreciates his work. His access to rare photos and background of various Trek topics really offers fans a uniquely rare chance to learn about behind-the-scenes stuff. When we do Star Trek events in various cities we like to bring along, beyond the celebrities, the program elements that audiences have enjoyed elsewhere.