Pre-Warp Impersonations: Starfleet Preserves the Prime Directive

During Starfleet's initial foray into deep space, Captain Archer's Enterprise NX-01 came across the homeworld of the pre-industrial Akaali. T'Pol advised Archer that the Vulcans waited until a society developed warp travel to make first contact, but the captain opted to go to the surface rather than allow the opportunity for exploration to pass him by.

Dr. Phlox modified Archer, T'Pol, and Hoshi Sato's faces with Akaali characteristics, though Sato noted that the alterations felt somewhat itchy. The captain's curiosity paid off, as he soon uncovered a Malurian who had also been posing as an Akaali. The Malurian's covert antimatter reactor was poisoning the local population, prompting Archer to intervene and force the interloper to remove his equipment from the planet.

An Undercover Recovery in Star Trek: Enterprise's " "