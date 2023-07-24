Published Apr 11, 2022
Our Favorite Moments From Star Trek: Mission Chicago
Relive it with us!
Star Trek: Mission Chicago was a wonderful celebration of all things Star Trek — from the latest shows to the legacy series that built the franchise. The weekend was filled with amazing moments that highlighted just how inclusive and joyful the Star Trek fandom is. It would be impossible to pick a favorite moment from the con, so we’re rounding up some of the con’s highlights to commemorate the mission.
Fan Cosplay
One of the best parts of the con? The amazing cosplay from fans celebrating their favorite characters and moments. The creativity on display was astounding, from Starfleet ensigns and captains to aliens beaming down from across the galaxy. The cosplay contest, hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jackie Cox was also a highlight of the event, with fans showing up in their Federation finest. Check outour galleries from Mission Chicago to see some cosplay that's out of this world!
Lower Decks! Lower Decks!
Of course, it wasn’t just the fans who caught the cosplay bug. The cast of Star Trek: Lower Decks — Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Noël Wells, and Jerry O’Connell — were dressed as their characters, complete with a purple wig for Jack Quaid to match Boimler’s hair. This convention was the first time the Lower Decks cast and crew were able to celebrate the show in person. The panel was not only laugh out loud funny but teased the upcoming third season of the show with key art, and a new teaser trailer. Will the ensigns be able to successfully steal the Cerritos to save Captain Freeman? Only time will tell!
Strange New Worlds Beams To Chicago
The cast and creatives behind the upcoming series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds also made an appearance to promote the upcoming show. The panel, which featured Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn, and Celia Gooding along with executive producer Henry Alonso Myers, teased the new show for fans eager to hear every detail. There was also a display featuring the costumes from the show, from new uniforms to some undercover disguises. Can’t wait for the premiere? Neither can we!
Discovery and Picard Take to the Stage
The cast of Star Trek: Discovery also celebrated the show’s four seasons during the convention. A panel on Saturday allowed the cast to share what the show meant to them with fans, and on Sunday several cast members played Dungeons and Dragons together during the Disco Does DnD panel. Similarly, the cast of Star Trek: Picard shared stories from the show’s currently airing second season with fans eager to find out what happens next.
Star Trek: Prodigy Brings Families Together
Of course, it wouldn’t be a con without one of the newest members of the Star Trek family. Star Trek: Prodigy celebrated the first half of its debut season with a panel featuring key creatives and star Kate Mulgrew. Throughout the con there were many events that encouraged young ensigns and young-at-heart captains to bond over their shared love for the franchise. Fans also had a chance to meet Dal from the crew as he walked around the con floor and joined the panel — and really, who doesn’t love Dal?
The Star Trek Family
The sense of camaraderie present at the con was astounding to see. The Star Trek family — from fans to cast to creatives — is truly a unified front, and to have everyone together to celebrate a franchise that champions hope and inclusivity in a time of upheaval was a momentous occasion. It also marked the first time we were all able to celebrate together after two years! Starfleet brings us all together, and it was a joy and an honor to share the Star Trek Universe with everyone who traveled to be there.
What was your favorite moment of the con? Let us know @StarTrek on social media!