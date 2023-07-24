Our Favorite Moments From Star Trek: Mission Chicago

The sense of camaraderie present at the con was astounding to see. The Star Trek family — from fans to cast to creatives — is truly a unified front, and to have everyone together to celebrate a franchise that champions hope and inclusivity in a time of upheaval was a momentous occasion. It also marked the first time we were all able to celebrate together after two years! Starfleet brings us all together, and it was a joy and an honor to share the Star Trek Universe with everyone who traveled to be there.

