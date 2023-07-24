Of Mudd and Men

In Star Trek: The Original Series, Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of the Enterprise faced numerous threats over the course of three seasons. But their first recurring adversary on the show wasn’t a conqueror like Khan Noonien Singh or an all-powerful alien child like Trelane. Instead, it was Harry Mudd. Or Harcourt Fenton Mudd, if you prefer.

Mudd may not have been able to match Kirk’s physicality or Spock’s intellect, but he nearly brought the crew to its knees in two episodes of the original series, and in his singular appearance in Star Trek: The Animated Series. How could one seemingly unremarkable man cause so much harm? Because he was a human unlike the rest of his kind in the 23rd Century. While humanity had largely moved past the desire for wealth, Mudd embraced his baser instincts. Mudd’s gift for duplicity gave him power and it allowed him to become one of the galaxy’s most prominent con artists.