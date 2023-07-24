Odo and the Albino

Even better than learning more about where he came from, Odo desired to meet others like him. I remember asking my mother why there weren’t others like me at my school. She always said they existed; I’d just never seen them. It wasn’t long before a meeting was arranged for me to sit down with someone else with albinism. The idea was that if I spoke with someone who had gone through the same things I was, it would make things easier. He was an older man though. When he tried to tell me everything was going to be alright, I couldn’t help but think he was past what I was experiencing, detached from the social pressures of younger society. Mostly, I just remember him having large patches of glistening white hair on his hands and I was so afraid I would look like a silver Wolfman at an older age.

Odo had the same issue, in a way, still feeling separated from those like him. The Changelings lived a separate life in their own colony while having no idea about the life he endured a quadrant away. When they finally did meet, his people weren’t expecting him, and their different lived experiences rendered Odo at odds with those he wanted to call family. Similarly, even when I did finally meet others with my condition who were closer to my age, it was always awkward. I would say dumb things, ask questions I knew the answers to, just to hear them repeat certain things I felt, so I knew it wasn’t just me. Perhaps it was nerves or concern that the only thing we had linking us was our lack of pigment.