How Nurse Alyssa Ogawa Paved an Aspirational Future for Asian American Women

I have spoken about the “narrative scarcity” I encountered growing up as Asian American in the '90s and early '00s. There were so few characters who looked like me on-screen in Western media that I could count them on one hand — Trini Kwan, the yellow Power Ranger, on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the mutant Jubilee on X-Men: The Animated Series, and Mulan. Star Trek: The Next Generation, to me, was an embarrassment of riches because we had TWO recurring Asian characters — Keiko O’Brien and Alyssa Ogawa. What stands out about Alyssa Ogawa’s story is that it spoke to the Asian American experience but wasn’t about that.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum supporting her new project BEEF, Yasutake notes George Takei’s presence on the original series and then her own excitement in joining the iconic Star Trek franchise. I'm not the only fan who cared about the existence of Nurse Ogawa. Yasutake shares her fan experience with Tudum, “The fans are really, really supportive, and they stayed supportive over… we’re talking decades now.”

During a 2015 interview with StarTrek.com, Yasutake states, "It's really humbling to be a part of something that has had such a positive impact on so many people's lives." She goes on to say, "The show had an impact on a lot of people. It tackled important issues and it was so different from anything else that was on TV at the time. It was a show about exploration and new experiences, and I think that’s something that will always be relevant. I also think the characters were so well-developed and well-written that people really connected with them."

Narrative scarcity is critical because when marginalized groups don’t see themselves reflected and others don’t see us as an essential to any story, it affects our self-image and sense of belonging. The presence of Alyssa Ogawa on the starship Enterprise was essential in not only empowering and validating a new generation of women, but it also challenged and dismantled the negative tropes and portrayals of Asian American women in popular media.