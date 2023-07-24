The Needs of the Few: Queering the Canon

Their relationship has its fair share of ups and downs — but the same can be said of any lasting relationship. The love they share is wholesome, and though Hugh experiences second thoughts after his return from the mycelial network, he eventually comes back to Paul. Amongst the chaos of the Season 2 finale's fearsome battle to save the future, Hugh tells Paul, "You’re my home."

For the longest time, watching and , I wanted to see myself on the screen. I wanted a Star Trek where love — all love, no matter the gender identity and expression of those involved — was transcendental, universal, beautiful, tragic at times, but above all, hopeful. Discovery provided us with a glimpse of that. It gave us two nuanced, three-dimensional love stories between characters who would have been relegated to a single episode now and again in earlier Star Trek shows.

Make no mistake; Star Trek has always been ahead of the curve, and it remains so today. That is the very essence of the show; it boldly goes where no one has gone before, and it does so unapologetically and without concern for what those who fall on the wrong side of progress will think. More than 70 nations still condemn and criminalize private, consensual, same-sex relations. It is my hope that these laws and the institutions that uphold them will be remembered in the 24th Century as primitive bygones of an unenlightened age.

Star Trek gives us room to dream of a more inclusive future, where healthy, thriving relationships, platonic and romantic, queer and otherwise, serve as a humanizing element in the cold vastness of space. Star Trek teaches us that love can be as vast a nebula, that it can span star systems and cross universes and defy the known laws of science. In Star Trek, the most powerful force of nature is love.

When we imagine a more equitable future, diversity is a start, but it isn't the finish line. Our vision must also include acceptance of and equity for historically marginalized groups. The future Star Trek encourages us to build is one where kindness trumps cruelty, and diplomacy and open communication settle disputes between rival factions.

This vision of the future is no mere fantasy, no simple science fiction. It is a reality we are called upon to create, together. LGBTQIA+ rights are human rights, and ultimately, Star Trek is an exploration of what is possible, when we reach for those furthest from us with love in our hearts and words of understanding on our lips.