A Tale of Two Mothers: Lwaxana Troi and Gabrielle Burnham

Gabrielle and Michael Burnham’s relationship is wildly different than that of Deanna and Lwaxana’s. The irony that both of the women who will go on to don the Red Angel suit also share names with angels isn’t lost on viewers, particularly as Michael spent most of her life thinking her mother was dead. In reality, Gabrielle was trapped in a hellish, vortex of time travel she was unable to stop. The mother and daughter barely knew each other as a result, and they don’t interact in the familiar way the Trois do. In fact, they barely interact at all.

But even though Michael hadn't realized it, Gabrielle was always present. She witnessed every important moment in her daughter’s life — from the moment she thought she was fleeing just a short step back in time to save her family from the Klingons — Gabrielle managed to be there.

Yet, Gabrielle isn’t worried by anything as trivial as her daughter’s future maternal happiness. Her time spent hurtling through the space time continuum hardened her in a way that even the tragedies in Lwaxana’s life couldn’t. Gabrielle knows Michael is capable of being more than simply an officer in Starfleet. She pushes her child not into marriage and children, but to logic and academic pursuits. Her standoffishness is built on the knowledge of what the universe can do, and the universe may not be done with Michael yet. Between losing Gabrielle again and taking her own turn as the Red Angel, Michael has to endure more trauma. She will have to figure out how to handle it without Gabrielle’s help. Will it harden her?