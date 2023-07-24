Michael Burnham and Spock: Vulcan Poetics

The poetic symmetry between Michael and Spock was posed from Discovery's very first episodes. As a caveat, however, this "poetic" symmetry is not meant to imply that the characters of Michael and Spock are copies of each other. Indeed, sometimes the characters had significance differences or inversions. For example, Spock reveals in “Unification” that he never mind-melded with Sarek; however, Burnham did when Sarek saved her life after a Klingon attack.

Additionally, Michael is trying to learn how to express her human emotions while Spock seeks to control his. They also have inverse relationships with Sarek, who opposed Spock’s entry into Starfleet, yet arranges for Michael’s service in the same organization. While there is little doubt that Spock and Michael Burnham are distinct and unique personalities, there are parallels worth exploring.

One of the most unique poetic rhyming parallels — and the one that has serious consequences for Spock and Burnham — is that both characters commit mutiny for what they believe is a higher purpose. Both act because they reason it to be necessary to saving or helping a respected commanding officer; for Spock it is his former, Captain Christopher Pike, while for Burnham, it's her current captain, friend, and mentor, Philippa Georgiou. Furthering the poetic symmetry, both characters use a Vulcan neck pinch against a fellow officer during their mutiny.