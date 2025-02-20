Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Feature

    Published Feb 20, 2025

    The Many Roles of Majel Barrett Roddenberry

    Let's revisit The First Lady of Star Trek's various on-screen appearances.

    By Christine Dinh
    Graphic illustration of Majel Barrett Roddenberry's Star Trek roles Nurse Christine Chapel, Lwaxana Troi, and Number One

    StarTrek.com

    One of the most prolific figures within the Star Trek franchise is Majel Barrett Roddenberry, who is often referred to as "The First Lady of Star Trek."

    The wife of creator Gene Roddenberry, Majel can be seen (and/or heard) in every facet of Star Trek from "The Cage" pilot in 1964 to to , following her death in 2008.

    On what would be her 93rd birthday this weekend, we're spotlighting the various roles Roddenberry held within the Star Trek universe.

    Number One

    Number One sits at her station on the bridge of the Enterprise in 'The Cage'

    "The Cage"

    StarTrek.com

    In Star Trek's first pilot, "The Cage," Majel portrayed lieutenant and second-in-command under Captain Christopher Pike aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701. As Number One, she portrayed Pike's first officer as confident and unflappable, even in dangerous scenarios.

    Ahead of its time, and progressive in their casting of a woman as a high-ranking officer, NBC requested a second pilot, which did not include a female first officer.

    Most notably, as the Enterprise crew gathered in the ship's briefing room following Captain Pike taken captive by the Talosians, all the officers looked toward Number One on how to approach the situation at hand.

    Nurse Christine Chapel

    Nurse Christine Chapel looks at her reflection in the mirror in 'The Naked Time'

    "The Naked Time"

    StarTrek.com

    Determined to have Barrett as part of Roddenberry's project, Majel was brought onto The Original Series as Nurse Christine Chapel, head nurse to Dr. Leonard McCoy aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise.

    Throughout the course of the Enterprise's initial five-year mission, Chapel took great care of the crew's mental health and wellbeing. Chapel would be promoted to Doctor in Star Trek: The Motion Picture and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.

    Lwaxana Troi

    Lwaxana Troi sits on Captain Jean-Luc Picard's lap in 'Ménage à Troi'

    "Ménage à Troi"

    StarTrek.com

    One of Majel's most memorable roles was Lwaxana Troi, daughter of the Fifth House, holder of the Sacred Chalice of Rixx, heir to the Holy Rings of Betazed.

    Fashioned after Auntie Mame's titular character, Lwaxana was mother to the U.S.S. Enterprise-D's ship counselor, Deanna Troi in Star Trek: The Next Generation.

    To Deanna's embarrassment, Lwaxana would flaunt her flirtatious and extravagant demeanor aboard the flagship during her ambassadorial visits. Her larger-than-life personality shielded the loneliness she felt in her elder years. We would get glimpses of the depths of her character as she worked through the loss of her eldest daughter Kestra in "Dark Page," friendship with Alexander Rozhenko in "Cost of Living," and romantic pursuit of Odo in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

    Ship Computer

    Most notably, Majel was the only performer who had a role across all six of Star Trek's legacy television series — The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise ˆ— as well as five films (Generations, First Contact, Insurrection, Nemesis, and Star Trek) — as the Federation's computer voice. Posthumously, archived audio of Majel's voice was heard in Star Trek: Picard's third season.

    In After Trek's episode for "Context is For Kings," the after show referenced, while first in development, Google's voice technology was dubbed "Majel" in honor of Majel Barrett Roddenberry.

    M'Ress and Other Voice Over Characters

    Close-up of the Caitian M'Ress in her first appearance in 'The Survivor'

    "The Survivor"

    StarTrek.com

    In addition to voicing Nurse Chapel on The Animated Series, Majel also voiced the Enterprise's Caitian communications officer Lt. M'Ress.

    Through the Animated Series' run, Majel voiced a handful of singular appearances for Spock's mother Amanda Grayson, Taurean leader Theela, various Aquan women, and others.

    Christine Dinh (she/her) is the managing editor for StarTrek.com. She’s traded the Multiverse for helming this Federation Starship.

