The Many Roles of Majel Barrett Roddenberry

One of the most prolific figures within the Star Trek franchise is Majel Barrett Roddenberry, who is often referred to as "The First Lady of Star Trek."

The wife of creator Gene Roddenberry, Majel can be seen (and/or heard) in every facet of Star Trek from "The Cage" pilot in 1964 to to , following her death in 2008.

On what would be her 93rd birthday this weekend, we're spotlighting the various roles Roddenberry held within the Star Trek universe.

Number One