A Major-General in Space Saved This Earthly Child From Bullying

It wasn’t just that they had theater as a character and story device that appealed to me; TNG’s specific use of Gilbert & Sullivan hooked me. Any TV character who understands Shakespeare enough to recite him is treated with respect. Give that same character a few lines from “Three Little Maids From School” and she’s not just a nerd, but an outcast among the nerds.

Popular culture had told me my whole life that merely knowing what a patter song is, nevermind having all the words on the tip of your tongue, was a punch line and not a positive personality trait. Gilbert & Sullivan are sprinkled throughout TV and film, but mostly in a mocking fashion. Their influence spread throughout the American musical theater scenes, but as early as the 1960s, they were shown as a joke. In 1968, a tenor auditions for The Producers’ Broadway show with The Mikado and is promptly dismissed for his choice of material. The original Batman, played by Adam West, sang “I’m Called Little Buttercup” under mind control, supposedly because he would never admit he knew those words otherwise. In Isaac Asimov’s I, Robot, the title character quotes Gilbert & Sullivan’s popular tune while malfunctioning.

It wasn’t until later in the 90s that you got characters on The Animaniacs and Sideshow Bob singing the entire score to Pirates of Penzance, a technique Bart used to stall his murder since Sideshow Bob couldn’t possibly refuse the request. It would be years before we’d watch Picard and Worf stall Data with H.M.S. Pinafore in the movie Insurrection, see Aaron Sorkin masterfully weave references into mundane politics talk on The West Wing, or see how Babylon 5 upheld the tradition of using Gilbert & Sullivan to irritate their characters. Earlier in time but later in production, Rebecca Romijn’s character Number One inserts “Modern Major-General” into the Short Treks episode “Q&A.”