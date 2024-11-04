Lower Decks Inspires A Look Back at Deep Space Nine's 'Explorers'

As was the case with 's first appearance in " " and the arrival of the U.S.S. Defiant in " ," Sisko's seemingly innocuous beard marked another symbolic step on Deep Space Nine's groundbreaking trek to critical acclaim. Of course, though Sisko's goatee itself was a superficial alteration, it debuted a mere handful of episodes before his promotion to captain in the Season 3 finale, "The Adversary."

Unlike Captains Kirk and Picard, Benjamin Sisko began his tenure aboard Deep Space 9 as a commander, the same rank held by most of Starfleet's first officers. Sisko's promotion granted the character the status and authority he had earned throughout his career and cemented his position as the captain of the station and the U.S.S. Defiant. This prestige would come into play as he pursued his task of safeguarding the Bajoran wormhole in ensuing seasons.

Diplomatic Realities