    Published Jul 20, 2019

    Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast and Character Designs Unveiled

    Creator McMahan was joined by voice actors Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Jerry O’Connell, and more to unveil details of the new show.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks

    Fans were given the first look at the newest addition in CBS All Access’ growing Star Trek franchise at San Diego Comic-Con®, the animated comedy series, Star Trek: Lower Decks, which will follow the support crew on one of Starfleet’s least important ships.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks

    During the Hall H Star Trek Universe panel, Star Trek: Lower Decks co-creator and executive producer Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) unveiled the voice cast and character animations with the help of surprise guests and cast members, Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid, and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. McMahan also announced that the 10-episode long first season will premiere in 2020.

    Star Trek: Lower Decks, Comedy and the Star Trek Universe

    The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, include:

    “Ensign Beckett Mariner,” voiced by Tawny Newsome:

    Star Trek Lower Decks Slide 6

    “Ensign Brad Boimler,” voiced by Jack Quaid:

    Jack Quaid as Ensign Boimler

    “Ensign Tendi,” voiced by Noël Wells:

    Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi in Star Trek Lower Decks

    “Ensign Rutherford,” voiced by Eugene Cordero:

    Eurgene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford in Star Trek: Lower Decks

    The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman:

    [Insert character names] in Star Trek: Lower Decks

    Additionally, McMahan unveiled a thrilling first look at the holodeck of the U.S.S. Cerritos, below:

    U.S.S. Cerritos

    Star Trek: Lower Decks will focus on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships. The series will be produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz will serve as executive producers alongside co-creator Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty). Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer.

    Get Updates By Email

    Star Trek: Lower Decks streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution. In Canada, it airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Italy, France, the Caribbean, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland and South Korea.

