Published Jul 20, 2019
Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast and Character Designs Unveiled
Creator McMahan was joined by voice actors Tawny Newsome, Jack Quaid, Jerry O’Connell, and more to unveil details of the new show.
Fans were given the first look at the newest addition in CBS All Access’ growing Star Trek franchise at San Diego Comic-Con®, the animated comedy series, Star Trek: Lower Decks, which will follow the support crew on one of Starfleet’s least important ships.
During the Hall H Star Trek Universe panel, Star Trek: Lower Decks co-creator and executive producer Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) unveiled the voice cast and character animations with the help of surprise guests and cast members, Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid, and executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin. McMahan also announced that the 10-episode long first season will premiere in 2020.
Star Trek: Lower Decks, Comedy and the Star Trek Universe
The Starfleet crew residing in the “lower decks” of the U.S.S. Cerritos, include:
“Ensign Beckett Mariner,” voiced by Tawny Newsome:
“Ensign Brad Boimler,” voiced by Jack Quaid:
“Ensign Tendi,” voiced by Noël Wells:
“Ensign Rutherford,” voiced by Eugene Cordero:
The Starfleet characters that comprise the ship’s bridge crew include “Captain Carol Freeman,” voiced by Dawnn Lewis, “Commander Jack Ransom,” voiced by Jerry O’Connell, “Lieutenant Shaxs,” voiced by Fred Tatasciore and “Doctor T’Ana,” voiced by Gillian Vigman:
Additionally, McMahan unveiled a thrilling first look at the holodeck of the U.S.S. Cerritos, below:
Star Trek: Lower Decks will focus on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships. The series will be produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz will serve as executive producers alongside co-creator Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty). Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer.