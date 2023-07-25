Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast and Character Designs Unveiled

Star Trek: Lower Decks will focus on the support crew serving on one of Starfleet’s least important ships. The series will be produced by CBS Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios’ new animation arm; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Secret Hideout’s Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin and Roddenberry Entertainment’s Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth and Katie Krentz will serve as executive producers alongside co-creator Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty). Aaron Baiers (Secret Hideout), who brought McMahan to the project, will serve as a co-executive producer.