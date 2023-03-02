Strange New Pike: 5 Lost Captain Pike Stories to Read

Just two years after she co-wrote the debut episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation with Gene Roddenberry, the famous script editor from The Original Series — Dorothy Fontana — published her one and only original Star Trek novel. While Fontana’s early work on TNG looked forward into the future of the final frontier, her novel, Vulcan’s Glory, interestingly, looked back.

Although not actually canon, because this was penned by the writer famous for “Journey to Babel,” “This Side of Paradise,” and “Yesteryear,” the overall feeling of learning more about Spock’s backstory reads less like fan fiction and more like a Fontana pulling back the curtain on her process.

The novel concerns Spock’s “first” mission aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise with Pike and Number One and even manages to explain why Spock hadn’t undergone Pon Farr prior to The Original Series. The novel also gives us a meeting between Spock and T’Pring prior to the events of “Amok Time,” but well after their childhood betrothal. With Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' canonical pre- “Amok Time” meeting between Spock and T’Pring, this novel provides an alternate view of how they might have shaken out.

Of course, the book also focuses on Pike’s first impressions of Spock and his working relationship with Number One. The Pike of this novel is friendlier and happier than the man we meet in “The Cage,” which makes it easy to imagine Anson Mount’s contemporary Pike populating these pages. Fontana gives us a glimpse of Pike’s charm and Spock’s pre-Kirk emotional volatility. While some of this has been explored recently on-screen in Discovery Season 2 and Short Treks, Strange New Worlds fully delves into all of these concepts anew. But, the first person who gave Star Trek fans a big, bold version of the Pike-era, was the woman who gave Spock his soul. D.C. Fontana's writing in this novel is as crisp and insightful as any of her classic episodes. In some ways, Vulcan’s Glory feels like an extended series of deleted scenes from a version of The Original Series we never saw.

Desperate Hours by David Mack (2017) & The Enterprise War by John Jackson Miller (2019)