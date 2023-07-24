This is Why We 'Live Long and Prosper'

The words in the blessing itself are part of the Amidah, the daily prayers, but the sign we know as the Vulcan salute is only done when the Kohanim are called upon to stand before the congregation and recite them.

The Lord spoke to Moses, "Speak to Aaron and his sons,This is how you bless the people of Israel, say to them,'The Lord will bless you and protect you,the Lord will go kindly and graciously with you.The Lord will bestow his favour upon you and grant you peace.'Thus, they shall link my name with the people of Israel, and I will bless them."— Bemidbar, Chapter 6, Verses 22-27

Though Jewish fans of Star Trek might be thrilled by the addition of something so deep in our culture, many of us have never seen the hand sign used in religious practice. When the Kohanim perform the blessing and show the salute, the congregation is meant to turn away.

Per Rabbi Morrison, “You’re not supposed to look when the Kohanim do the blessing and ‘salute’ because you are supposed to be focusing on the words and thinking of G-d as opposed to focusing on the people saying the words.” There are varying beliefs as to why one should turn away, Nimoy was told you could die for seeing the feminine side of G-d appearing during the blessing. “There are some who believe that if you look, you will go blind, but the idea is that the focus should be on hearing the words and internalizing the meaning of the words and not looking at the Kohanim who are doing it. But neither Nimoy or I could help ourselves — we peeked."