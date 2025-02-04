Lily Sloane's Invaluable Influence on the Future

Cochrane's need for liquid courage also manifested in the moments before the Borg attack, as Lily had to shepherd him away from the bar in a bid to sober him up. Sloane's intervention obviously appeared to be a regular ritual for the duo, highlighting that she was not just Cochrane's colleague and friend, but someone who kept him focused and on task. Consider the lengths to which Commander William T. Riker and the Enterprise-E's landing party went in order to catch Cochrane and enlist him to carry out his own flight. Even with his team assisting him, Riker had to resort to stunning the inventor!

Now imagine that monumental duty becoming the responsibility of a single person. Without Sloane, Cochrane would have never developed an experimental warp drive, assembled the Phoenix, or transformed into a historic figure. The mission — and its accolades — belonged to them both. In fact, when Captain Picard bid farewell to Lily after the Vulcans arrived, he explicitly noted that she would be part of Earth's first steps into a new frontier.

A Relentless Spirit