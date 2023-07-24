Kate Mulgrew on Janeway's Growth from Voyager to Star Trek: Prodigy

Star Trek: Prodigy returns for its mid-season this October 27, with ten brand-new episodes rolling out each week.

In the remaining second half of the season, the hopeful crew makes their way toward Starfleet, however, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.

Earlier this month, StarTrek.com had the opportunity to speak with Star Trek legend and Prodigy talent Kate Mulgrew (Holo-Janeway/Vice Admiral Janeway) ahead of the mid-season return.