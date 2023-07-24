Published Oct 26, 2022
Kate Mulgrew on Janeway's Growth from Voyager to Star Trek: Prodigy
Find out how the Trek legend views Janeway's career trajectory from Captain to hologram training advisor to Vice Admiral.
Star Trek: Prodigy returns for its mid-season this October 27, with ten brand-new episodes rolling out each week.
In the remaining second half of the season, the hopeful crew makes their way toward Starfleet, however, their dreams are threatened when they discover the U.S.S. Protostar harbors a weapon designed to tear the United Federation of Planets apart. To make matters worse, the U.S.S. Dauntless is on a manhunt for the Protostar as the real Vice Admiral Janeway is eager to uncover what happened to her missing former First Officer Chakotay. With these two ships on a collision course and destruction on the horizon, the fate of the Alpha Quadrant hangs in the balance.
Earlier this month, StarTrek.com had the opportunity to speak with Star Trek legend and Prodigy talent Kate Mulgrew (Holo-Janeway/Vice Admiral Janeway) ahead of the mid-season return.
The young ragtag crew aboard the U.S.S. Protostar spent the first half the season learning about Starfleet, its ideals, as well as their strengths as individuals and a team, from Holo-Janeway. Just as they learn that the Protostar houses a weapon meant to destroy the Federation, they discover the real Vice Admiral Janeway is in hot pursuit of them.
What can the Starfleet hopefuls expect from the real Janeway? "Every conceivable twist and turn is going to be made apparent in these upcoming episodes," Mulgrew told StarTrek.com.
"There will be so much at stake for Vice Admiral Janeway that it will, at moments, be quite harrowing," continued Mulgrew. "And then there will be moments of extreme emotion and a sense of deep, deep satisfaction. This is an emotional journey for Vice Admiral Janeway. I can't go beyond that without giving you a spoiler. It was particularly wonderful to play."
The Evolution of Janeway's Career
Prodigy's Vice Admiral Janeway reflects Captain Janeway's growth across the seven seasons of Star Trek: Voyagerto this third incarnation of the Starfleet legend (including Holo-Janeway).
As to what stage Janeway now finds herself in her career, "Vice Admiral Janeway is a wonderful iteration," shared Mulgrew. "She's matured, she's deepened, she's seasoned now. And in that, there is a confidence that you didn't see even in Captain Janeway, who had a great deal of self-esteem."
"Admiral Janeway has a confidence that comes from riding buckshot for an entire life," Mulgrew noted. "She is unafraid, she's afraid of nothing, and she's actually, at this point in her life, she's thrilled by every incoming challenge and she meets it with a certain kind of finesse, and I would say panache, that we've not seen before."
Speaking to StarTrek.com, executive producer Dan Hageman added, "Janeway has shown her grit, her determination, and her success as a captain, and also her failures as a captain."
"She's grown from it all where she's now a Vice Admiral in Starfleet," explained Hageman. "What's fantastic, as you'll see in these next episodes, she's in a different place than where she was in Voyager. But there's those relationships that she's had. Specifically with the now Captain Chakotay, those things last forever. That relationship will carry on through Prodigy's first season one, as well as beyond."
"Hologram Janeway is terribly, terribly important because she's the one who's going to help these young ones avoid all of the perils that they are going to meet," reflected Mulgrew on the three different iterations of Janeway. "I hope that I've deepened her, texturized her. Then, you have Admiral Janeway, who has depth and knowledge and maturity on her side. And Captain Janeway, who has clung to her ardent passion for science and exploration, and is undaunted."
With the second half of the animated Trek series aimed at a younger audience, the first of its kind, resumes starting this week, Mulgrew has high hopes for the families and kids watching the series.
For the young and young-at-heart, Mulgrew wants them to "further the conversation among them," especially those whose parents grew up with the live-action Star Trek.
As to what she hopes they'll explore, Mulgrew stated, "To talk about danger and authority and fearlessness. What is the real meaning of courage? How do you shape courage so that you do not imperil others? What is teamwork? What is the Prime Directive? What are the protocols that allow us to survive?"
Official Mid-Season Trailer | Star Trek: Prodigy
Star Trek: Prodigy returns on October 27!