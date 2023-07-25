WATCH: How IDW Writers Plan to Bring Finality to the Original Five Year Mission

As the U.S.S. Enterprise begins the final leg of her original five-year mission, Captain Kirk receives some life-changing news, but a mysterious distress call threatens everything he and the crew have worked so hard for. That's the premise of Star Trek: Year Five, the new IDW Publishing title created by writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, and artist Stephen Thompson. Continuing our ongoing coverage of the saga, StarTrek.com is pleased to share a video interview with Year Five writing staff member Brandon Easton, who discusses his love of Trek, previews things to come in Year Five, and provides an insider's look at the creative process behind the latest Trek adventure.