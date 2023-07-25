Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Publishing

    Published May 30, 2019

    WATCH: How IDW Writers Plan to Bring Finality to the Original Five Year Mission

    Author Brandon Easton takes you behind the scenes of the TOS comic 'Year Five.'

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Cover

    IDW

    As the U.S.S. Enterprise begins the final leg of her original five-year mission, Captain Kirk receives some life-changing news, but a mysterious distress call threatens everything he and the crew have worked so hard for. That's the premise of Star Trek: Year Five, the new IDW Publishing title created by writers Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly, and artist Stephen Thompson. Continuing our ongoing coverage of the saga, StarTrek.com is pleased to share a video interview with Year Five writing staff member Brandon Easton, who discusses his love of Trek, previews things to come in Year Five, and provides an insider's look at the creative process behind the latest Trek adventure.

    In Conversation With 'Star Trek: Year Five' Author Brandon Easton

    Issues #1 and #2 of Year Five are available now. For additional details, contact your local comic book retailer or visit www.comicshoplocator.com to find a store near you. And keep an eye on StarTrek.com for news about the IDW's upcoming Star Trek adventures, as well as exclusive first looks at covers and preview pages.

