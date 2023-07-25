How Do We Define Riker's Beard?

The decision to grow the beard was all thanks to Frakes. Tired of shaving, he opted to arrive at TNG rehearsals unshaven and luckily for the actor, Urban Dictionary, and the rest of the known universe, Gene Roddenberry liked the facial fuzz as well. Speaking at a convention, Frakes recalled the moment when Roddenberry made clear his opinion on the beard, “I love the beard. It’s nautical. We’ll keep the beard, we’ll trim it down and shape it. It’ll be decorative.”

It took five episodes of tweaking, shaping, shaving, trimming, and sticking on hair when too much had been shaved away before the producers were finally happy with the beard's structural integrity.