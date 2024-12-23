25 Years Ago, A One-of-a-Kind Movie Captured the Hearts of Star Trek Fans Everywhere

Relevantly, when Galaxy Quest hit in 1999, the modern-day phenomenon of various Comic-Cons existed but hadn't exploded in the mainstream. Yes, San Diego Comic-Con was a thing in the 1990s, but the biggest type of sci-fi fan gathering throughout the U.S. in that decade were Star Trek conventions. And so, when Galaxy Quest depicted a California convention, in which fans eagerly awaited the arrival of their heroes from a bygone TV series, two decades of a very unique pop culture phenomenon were being shown on-screen, in many ways, for the first time. This wasn't the infamous 1986 Saturday Night Live sketch in which William Shatner teased that Trek fans needed to "get a life." This was something else. As the film unfolded, it invited us to get to know not just these Star Trek-ish characters, but also the fictional actor characters within this world. The meta-fictional set-up of the movie focuses on actors and fans, both things that exist in our world. But, it's in the film's early twist in which the affection for Star Trek became clear.

Within the world of Galaxy Quest, a 1980s TV series called "Galaxy Quest" was a modest success. It starred Jason Nesmith as Commander Taggart (Tim Allen), Gwen DeMarco as Tawny Madison (Sigourney Weaver), Alexander Dane as the alien Dr. Lazarus (Alan Rickman), Fred Kwan as Tech Sergeant Chen (Tony Shalhoub), Tommy Webber as Lieutenant Laredo (Daryl Mitchell). In the present, the cast is depicted as being completely associated with their characters from the ill-fated sci-fi series and locked into a series of personal appearances to make ends meet. At first, this convention circuit is presented as somewhat depressing; the fans are obsessed with the in-universe continuity of the series, and the actors are having a hard time figuring out why a sci-fi show is so important to so many people. If one only watched the first 10 minutes of the movie, fears about Star Trek fans being mocked mercilessly would have been confirmed. But then the twist comes.