Freaky Friday Trek-Style

Friday the 13th is without question my second-favorite horror franchise/spooky day after Halloween. (Be fair; you don't get free miniature Clark bars on Friday the 13th.)

I don't suffer from friggatriskaidekaphobia, but I do like a good creepy image now and again. Star Trek isn't particularly known for its dalliances in horror (Malcolm Reed-centric episodes of Enterprise notwithstanding), but there have been plenty of moments with a serious freak factor.

Here are my 10 favorites.

10. Crowds in “The Mark of Gideon”