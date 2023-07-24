Published Sep 9, 2021
Five Things We Learned From Star Trek Day
Announcements, release dates, and trailers - oh my!
Star Trek Day was an out-of-this-world delight for fans around the globe. The live-streamed event featured legacy moments from classic series, a celebration of Gene Roddenberry’s 100th birthday, and panels centered on both current and upcoming shows. Between all of the trailers and reveals, we’re counting down the top five things we learned from the event.
A mysterious new corner of the galaxy, a group of ragtag kids on a starship, and a hologram of Captain Janeway? We can’t get enough of Star Trek: Prodigy and last night fans were treated to the official trailer for the show. Showing both humor (Dal and Rok-Tahk trying to find which button will give them phasers) and heart (Janeway saying the crew has potential), this series looks to be a delight for kids and kids at heart, and a perfect introduction to the Star Trek Universe for the next generation of fans.
What adventures await Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery in the 32nd century? Fans got a peek with the first image released from season four (shown above), featuring Burnham in her new uniform on the bridge of the Discovery-A. During the event, showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise and actors Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio, and Ian Alexander all spoke about the importance of the found family themes in Discovery, promising more emotional moments as the crew continues their journey into the future.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Casting Announcement
Fans knew that Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, and Rebecca Romijn were reprising their roles as Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One in the upcoming series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, but we weren’t sure who the rest of the new cast would be playing. During the Star Trek Day events, the cast's characters were revealed. Celia Rose Gooding, Jess Bush, and Babs Olusanmokun will play familiar favorites Nyota Uhura, Christine Chapel, and Dr. M’Benga; Christina Chong, Melissa Navia, and Bruce Horak will play new faces La’an Noonien-Singh, Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Hemmer. We can’t wait to watch both old and new friends travel through the stars on board the Enterprise.
Mid-Season Trailer | Star Trek: Lower Decks - Season 2
After an exciting first half of the season, Lower Decks is back with more adventure, more exploration, and more sci-fi stuff. We saw glimpses of Rutherford vs "fricking radiation," Tendi as a giant bug, and Mariner and Boims on an away mission that goes awry. What are your theories for the rest of the season? Let us know on social!
Star Trek: Picard Season 2 Star Trek Day Trailer
The timeline is broken, Q is back, and so is the Borg Queen. Picard is now in a timeline in which he is a totalitarian dictator, and to fix the timeline he and the crew will have to go back in time to undo the damage that has been done. If all that sounds like an amazing season of television, buckle up — it was also announced that Picard would be back for a third season!
