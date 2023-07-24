Published Sep 8, 2021
Official Star Trek: Prodigy Trailer Revealed During Star Trek Day
Official key art was also unveiled
Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today released the official trailer and key art for the upcoming all-new animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy. The official trailer was virtually introduced by series star Kate Mulgrew, and the key art was unveiled by Star Trek: Prodigy executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman during the series panel that took place at today’s global live-streamed Star Trek Day celebration.
In addition, it was announced that Prodigy will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 28 with a one-hour premiere episode, exclusively for Paramount+ subscribers in the U.S.
The Star Trek: Prodigy panel featured a conversation with series voice cast members Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman, and director and co-executive producer Ben Hibon and was moderated by host Mica Burton.
Star Trek: Prodigy is produced by the Nickelodeon Animation Studio and CBS Studios’ Eye Animation Production.
Developed by Emmy® Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (Trollhunters and Ninjago), the CG-animated series Star Trek: Prodigy is the first Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a motley crew of young aliens who must figure out how to work together while navigating a greater galaxy, in search of a better future. These six young outcasts know nothing about the ship they have commandeered – a first in the history of the Star Trek franchise – but over the course of their adventures together, they will each be introduced to Starfleet and the ideals it represents.
Star Trek: Prodigy is from CBS’ Eye Animation Productions, CBS Studios’ new animation arm; Nickelodeon Animation Studio, led by President of Animation Ramsey Naito; Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers alongside co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon directs, co-executive produces and serves as the creative lead of the all-new animated series. Aaron Baiers also serves as co-executive producer. Star Trek: Prodigy is distributed by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group.