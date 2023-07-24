Published Sep 8, 2021
Star Trek: Discovery Returns November 2021
Captain Burnham and the crew return
Star Trek: Discovery released the first image from the upcoming fourth season during a Star Trek Day panel featuring season four cast members Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray) and showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise. The panel was moderated by Wil Wheaton.
It was also announced that season four will premiere in the U.S. on Thursday, November 18 on Paramount+.
Season four of Star Trek: Discovery finds Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.
Star Trek: Discovery season four cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira).
Check out the teaser trailer for season four below, and continue to celebrate Star Trek Day at StarTrek.com/Day. Share your season four theories with us in social!
A Star Trek: Discovery First Look at Season Four
Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+ in the United States, airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada, and on Netflix in 190 countries.