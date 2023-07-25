Published Jan 11, 2018
FIRST LOOK: Discovery's "The Wolf Inside"
FIRST LOOK: Discovery's "The Wolf Inside"
This weekend's brand-new episode of Star Trek: Discovery is "The Wolf Inside," and new photos from it have just been released. In it, as the crew continues their guise, Burnham undergoes a merciless mission in hopes of helping the U.S.S. Discovery return home. Tilly works on restoring Stamets’ neurofunction.
The episode is the show’s 11th episode. Check out the photos below:
Science Specialist Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)
First Officer Saru & Cadet Tilly
Science Specialist Michael Burnham