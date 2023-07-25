Published Feb 1, 2018
FIRST LOOK: Discovery's "The War Without, The War Within"
FIRST LOOK: Discovery's "The War Without, The War Within"
"The War Without, The War Within" is the title of Star Trek: Discovery's upcoming 14th episode. In it, back on the U.S.S. Discovery, Burnham and the crew are faced with the harsh reality of the war during their absence. In order to move forward, Starfleet must use unconventional tactics and sources to take their next action against the Klingons.
Check out just-released photos:
The U.S.S. Discovery Crew
Saru and Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green)
Lt. Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Saru, Michael Burnham, Sarek (James Frain) and Admiral Cornwell
Admiral Cornwell and Sarek
Michael Burnham, Admiral Cornwell, Emperor Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) and Sarek
Emperor Georgiou
Sarek