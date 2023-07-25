Published Oct 12, 2017
FIRST LOOK: "Choose Your Pain" Photos
"Choose Your Pain" is the title of Star Trek: Discovery's fifth episode. In it, Captain Lorca (Jason Isaacs) finds himself tortured aboard a Klingon prison vessel and, in his cell, making the acquaintance of two new figures in their Discovery debuts, Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson) and Lt. Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif).
Captain Gabriel Lorca & Harry Mudd
Captain Gabriel Lorca
Harry Mudd & Lt. Ash Tyler
Harry Mudd
First Officer Saru (Doug Jones) & Michael Burnham