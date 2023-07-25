Ferengi, Farangi, and Fearing the 'Other'

It’s dark on the bridge of the U.S.S. Enterprise. A red alert echos, and someone is trying to force their way in. It feels like I’m being chased, unable to find a means of escape. The door is broken through, revealing throngs of Ferengi and Klingons on the other side.

And then, I am awake.

It’s one of the earliest nightmares I can recall; I wasn’t even five years old yet and some of Star Trek’s frequent flyers were already infiltrating my sleep. As an adult, I began to wonder why my early nightmares revolved around Star Trek; I’ve always been a nerd, and I couldn’t figure out why something I love would cause me that level of distress. It’s understandable that some of the show’s species would frighten children, especially the ridge-faced, wild-looking Klingons, and the Ferengi with their oddly placed, sharpened teeth. But I’d never thought that I could have very easily been associating those alien races with monsters.