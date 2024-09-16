Federation Foes: The Dominion and Emerald Chain

As for the Emerald Chain, Osyraa served as its minister and top official, but there was also a congressional body from whom the Orion woman gathered political support. When Osyraa proposed unifying the Chain and the Federation in 3189, she explained that the concessions in the armistice had required her to use much of her political capital. While featuring a more conventional style of leadership than the Dominion, the Emerald Chain still relied heavily upon Osyraa's will and reputation. Upon Osyraa's death, the Chain fell apart and paved the way for the Federation to make renewed diplomatic overtures to Trill and Ni'Var.

Interestingly, Section 31's attempt to wipe out the Founders with a disease would have probably resulted in a similar collapse of the Dominion.

Long-Term Goals

The Dominion as an entity was merely a tool for the Founders to ensure their survival and suppress the threat they believed the solids posed. By establishing order over known space, no one could persecute or pursue them.

In the Gamma Quadrant, the Dominion conquered who they wished, absorbing worlds into their society and placing them under the authority of the Vorta and Jem'Hadar. By defeating Starfleet, the Dominion hoped to do the same with the Federation, Klingon Empire, and other local powers. However, when the Cardassian population turned against them, the Dominion demonstrated that it was also willing to completely eradicate its enemies. The Vorta Weyoun even pointed out that, should the Dominion occupy the Federation, that Earth would need to be destroyed so as to avoid any uprisings.