Published Nov 10, 2020
Excerpt: Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard
You can now have wise words from Picard on hand for any situation!
Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard is available today in hardcover. To celebrate the book’s release we are pleased to publish a first look at this ultimate collection of wise words from the esteemed Starfleet captain, once illustriously described by Enterprise security chief Tasha Yar as having “the heart of an explorer and the soul of a poet”. Engage!
Philosophy and Humanity
Picard may not have considered himself a philosopher, but he understood the value and challenge of the discipline. He was remarkably articulate and sometimes humorous about many facets of life, and what it meant to live. Whether among the stars or on the ground, Picard always ventured toward the inward and outward frontiers.
Literature and the Arts
An avid reader (and often of actual paper books), Picard was especially fond of Shakespeare. He often used the Bard’s plays as ways to illuminate Commander Data’s insight into humanity.
History and Science
As an amateur archaeologist, and a lover of physics and history, Jean-Luc Picard saw clearly that those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Of course, when confronted with numerous temporal anomalies over the course of his career, history is bound to repeat itself—regardless!
Interspersed with photography illustrating the most celebrated scenes and plot lines featuring the iconic character, this impressive collection of Picard's most eloquent and thought-provoking quotes make Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard boldly go where no one has gone before, delighting and inspiring Star Trek fans across the Galaxy.