Star Trek homeSkip to main content
  • Latest
  • More to Explore
  • Series & Movies
  • Shop
    • SearchGo To Dashboard
    Publishing

    Published Nov 10, 2020

    Excerpt: Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard

    You can now have wise words from Picard on hand for any situation!

    By StarTrek.com Staff
    Star Trek: Picard - Star Trek: The Next Generation

    StarTrek.com

    Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard is available today in hardcover. To celebrate the book’s release we are pleased to publish a first look at this ultimate collection of wise words from the esteemed Starfleet captain, once illustriously described by Enterprise security chief Tasha Yar as having “the heart of an explorer and the soul of a poet”. Engage!

    Philosophy and Humanity

    The Wisdom of Picard

    StarTrek.com

    Picard may not have considered himself a philosopher, but he understood the value and challenge of the discipline. He was remarkably articulate and sometimes humorous about many facets of life, and what it meant to live. Whether among the stars or on the ground, Picard always ventured toward the inward and outward frontiers.

    Literature and the Arts

    The Wisdom of Picard

    StarTrek.com

    An avid reader (and often of actual paper books), Picard was especially fond of Shakespeare. He often used the Bard’s plays as ways to illuminate Commander Data’s insight into humanity.

    History and Science

    The Wisdom of Picard

    StarTrek.com

    As an amateur archaeologist, and a lover of physics and history, Jean-Luc Picard saw clearly that those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Of course, when confronted with numerous temporal anomalies over the course of his career, history is bound to repeat itself—regardless!

    Interspersed with photography illustrating the most celebrated scenes and plot lines featuring the iconic character, this impressive collection of Picard’s most eloquent and thought-provoking quotes make Star Trek: The Wisdom of Picard boldly go where no one has gone before, delighting and inspiring Star Trek fans across the Galaxy. Get your copy today today from SimonandSchuster.com or wherever books are sold.

    Get Updates By Email

    Related

    Star Trek Explorer #12: Gabrielle Ruiz and Playing the Vulcan Rendition of Mariner
    Publishing
    Illustration of colorful shapes along with the cover of Star Trek Explorer #12 and three episodic stills of the Vulcan T'Lyn
    The Original Series Cast on Coming Back for Star Trek: The Motion Picture
    Publishing
    'Star Trek: The Illustrated Oral History: The Original Cast' cover along with two movie still from The Motion Picture
    Star Trek: Lower Decks Returns in New Ongoing Comic Series
    Publishing
    New Star Trek: Lower Decks ongoing comic book cover
    Why Gene Roddenberry Had to 'Entertain or Go Off the Air'
    Publishing
    'Star Trek: The Illustrated Oral History: The Original Cast' cover along with two episodic stills from The Original Series pilot
    Star Trek home
    How to pitch startrek.com
    X LogoYouTube LogoFacebook LogoInstagram LogoTiktok Logo
    Where to Watch
    Privacy PolicyYour Privacy ChoicesCalifornia NoticeTerms of UseRegistrationHelpClosed CaptioningFan FilmsFan Sites
    © 2024 CBS Studios Inc., Paramount Pictures Corporation, and CBS Interactive Inc., Paramount companies. STAR TREK and related marks are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.
    Back to top