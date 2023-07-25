Published May 17, 2017
Discovery Unveils First Look Trailer & Key Art
Sonequa Martin-Green, the star of Star Trek: Discovery, unveiled the first-look trailer and key art for the new series earlier today at the CBS Upfront presentation at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Star Trek: Discovery will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new lifeforms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself.
Discovery will premiere this fall and will be available in countries around the world.