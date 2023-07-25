Discovery Team on Joining the Trek Family

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman spoke of the challenge of steeping the new show in classic Star Trek while taking Discovery where no Star Trek has gone before.

"I think that first and foremost the defining factor of Roddenberry's vision is the optimistic view of the future, and the idea that he envisioned a world where all species, all races... where we not only try to make our world better, but we try to make every world better," he said. "I think that's something that can never be lost in Trek. I think, once you lose that, you lose the essence of what Star Trek is. That being said, we live in very troubled times, and every day we look at the news and it's hard to see what we see. I think that now, more than ever, Trek is needed as a reminder and a buoy for what we can be, the best of who we can be... Star Trek has always been a mirror to the time which it reflected, and right now the idea of how we preserve and protect what Starfleet is in the wake of a challenge like war, and the things that must be done in war, is a very interesting and dramatic problem and feels like a very topical one give in the world that we live in now. So, that is what we are always trying to do, to maintain, but the optimism is the thing we must always hold on to as the torch for Roddenberry's vision and for the future of Trek."