Discovery Soundtrack Set for Release

The Star Trek: Discovery Soundtrack, encompassing composer Jeff Russo’s music from Season One, Chapter One, will be released digitally on Friday, December 15, with presales starting on Friday, December 8. The soundtrack will be available as a CD and vinyl album in early 2018. ? ?

“Grand, glorious, hopeful, heartbreaking, intimate, bittersweet, tense, soaring, surprising. Over 51 years, in its many iterations, there's been no shortage of adjectives to describe the music of Star Trek,” Discovery co-creator Alex Kurtzman said in a statement. “On the other hand, the list of composers capable of capturing them all is short, and this is where Jeff Russo comes in. Jeff manages to hold each note in beautiful balance, evoking the nostalgia of Alexander Courage's original theme while scoring Discovery with his own unique ear and heart. We're lucky to have him, and we hope you'll love his music as much as we do.”?