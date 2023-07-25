Discovery Soundtrack Set for Release

The Star Trek: Discovery Soundtrack, encompassing composer Jeff Russo’s music from Season One, Chapter One, will be released digitally on Friday, December 15, with presales starting on Friday, December 8. The soundtrack will be available as a CD and vinyl album in early 2018. ? ?
“Grand, glorious, hopeful, heartbreaking, intimate, bittersweet, tense, soaring, surprising. Over 51 years, in its many iterations, there's been no shortage of adjectives to describe the music of Star Trek,” Discovery co-creator Alex Kurtzman said in a statement. “On the other hand, the list of composers capable of capturing them all is short, and this is where Jeff Russo comes in. Jeff manages to hold each note in beautiful balance, evoking the nostalgia of Alexander Courage's original theme while scoring Discovery with his own unique ear and heart. We're lucky to have him, and we hope you'll love his music as much as we do.”?
?“The producers and I talked a lot about telling this story from an emotional point of view,” Russo said. “Relationships play a big role in this incarnation of the series, so trying to be true to that and create themes that connect characters is important.” ?
Sound Track List:
1. Maln Title (Aired Version) ?
2. We Come In Peace ?
3. First Officer's Log ?
4. I'll Go?
5. The Day Is Saved ?
6. Torchbearer ?
7. Ptsd ?
8. Persistence ?
9. Stranded?
10. What Did You Mean By That? ?
11. I Can't Dance ?
12. Captain Mudd?
13. Stella?
14. Facing Off ?
15. Undetermined ?
16. Watch The Stars Fall ?
17. Weakened Shields?
18. What's Happening? ?
19. Personal Log ?
20. The Charge Of Mutiny ?
21. Main Title (Extended)
Can't wait? Go behind the scenes with composer, Jeff Russo:
Star Trek: Discovery is available on CBS All Access in the U.S., Space Channel in Canada, and Netflix in the rest of the world.