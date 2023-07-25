Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Apr 11, 2018

    Discovery Locks in Tig Notaro as Season 2 Guest

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Comic/actress/podcaster/writer Tig Notaro is set to guest star on Star Trek: Discovery during the show’s upcoming second season. Notaro will play a character named Chief Engineer Denise Reno of the U.S.S. Hiawatha.

    Notaro regularly tours the country performing standup and has appeared on Conan, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and many other programs. Her film and TV acting credits include The Sarah Silverman Program, Walk of Shame, Bob’s Burgers, Fresh Off the Boat and One Mississippi (which she wrote, produced and directed as well). She also was the subject of the acclaimed documentary, Tig, which chronicled her battle with breast cancer (which she beat) and effort to have a baby with her partner (which she did successfully, welcoming twin sons in 2016).

    Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 1-4 are streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the UK, Canada, Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Seasons 2 and 3 also are available on the Pluto TV "Star Trek" channel in Switzerland, Germany and Austria. The series streams on Super Drama in Japan, TVNZ in New Zealand, and SkyShowtime in Spain, Portugal, Poland, The Nordics, The Netherlands, and Central and Eastern Europe and also airs on Cosmote TV in Greece. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

