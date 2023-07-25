Discovery Locks in Tig Notaro as Season 2 Guest

Comic/actress/podcaster/writer Tig Notaro is set to guest star on Star Trek: Discovery during the show’s upcoming second season. Notaro will play a character named Chief Engineer Denise Reno of the U.S.S. Hiawatha.

Notaro regularly tours the country performing standup and has appeared on Conan, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and many other programs. Her film and TV acting credits include The Sarah Silverman Program, Walk of Shame, Bob’s Burgers, Fresh Off the Boat and One Mississippi (which she wrote, produced and directed as well). She also was the subject of the acclaimed documentary, Tig, which chronicled her battle with breast cancer (which she beat) and effort to have a baby with her partner (which she did successfully, welcoming twin sons in 2016).