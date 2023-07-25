Discovery Episode #13 Primer

Back in the throne room aboard the Charon, Emperor Georgiou and Burnham carry on their dialogue. Burnham insists that the emperor has no reason to hold "my captain" any longer, as he shouldn't suffer for "your Lorca's crimes." The emperor is unmoved. Burnham explains that her ship and crew are here by accident and all they want is to return to their proper universe, "but we need your help to do that." The emperor dismisses such talk. "Your people are dangerous," she begins, rattling off the many reasons why she refuses to get involved. Finally, Burnham mentions something of value to Emperor Georgiou: the ship jumped here because of a displacement-activated spore-hub drive.

Saru is still trying to reason with L'Rell. He shows the Klingon footage of Tyler scratching roughly at his chest. He's too violent for sickbay. The doctors can't help him. Will she? "No," she replies. Saru has Voq/Tyler's limp body beamed into the brig and right on to her lap. "You," he warns, "have sealed this being's hellish fate." Finally, she caves: "It can be undone... but only my hands can tend to him."

L'Rell, now in Discovery's sickbay, operates -- at phaser point -- on Voq/Tyler. He goes from speaking Klingon to English. Success. Flashbacks to Voq and L'Rell. Cut to the present, and L'Rell bellows toward the sky, carrying out the Klingon death ritual.

Deep within the mycelial network, Stamets and Culber converse in what Stamets sees as his quarters with the doctor. He saw Culber die and thought it was a dream, but it wasn't. This is their goodbye. "You're in a coma on the Discovery," Culber shares with Stamets. "And the simplest way back is just to open your eyes." Stamets knows he must go, but he doesn't want to say goodbye. "It's never goodbye," Culber promises. "Isn't that what you've been trying to teach all of us? Nothing in here is ever truly gone. I believe... in you, Paul. I love you." The partners kiss and Stamets says, "Goodbye, Hugh." In voiceover, Culber urges Stamets to look for the forest. "Open your eyes!" he implores. Stamets opens his eyes.

"I'm back," declares Mirror Stamets, on the Charon. "He did it!" Meanwhile, on Discovery, our Stamets is back, too. "Oh my, lieutenant, you're back," Tilly chirps. "He's back!... And he's... leaving!" She tries to reason with him, but he notes, "I know about Hugh. But I need you to come with me... right now." They enter the mycelium forest, only to realize they're too late, the sickness has already spread to their supply.

Saru and Burnham speak, he from the captain's ready room, she from Georgiou’s dining room. Their plan is in motion. Emperor Georgiou has a curious smile on her face. "Federation through and through," she says. "They would never abandon you and your captain. Rules to live by... rules to die by."

Meanwhile, over in the Charon brig, Captain Maddox continues his torture of Lorca, cranking up the agonizer. "My sister loved you," he growls. "Say her name and beg for forgiveness." Elsewhere on the Charon, Emperor Georgiou ignores Burnham's pleas for mercy for Lorca, pointing out that if Burnham's bond for her crosses universes, so too does Lorca's treachery. The Lorca she knew was her right hand. She trusted him with the Empire's most-sensitive missions. She trusted him with... Burnham.

Dropping a bomb on Burnham, the emperor spins the following tale: Burnham gained a mother when Emperor Georgiou adopted her. In Lorca, she saw a father, until "it became more." The realization staggers Burnham. "You're saying, Lorca and I..." Emperor Georgiou nods. "He groomed you," she says. "He chose you." Burnham flashes back to assorted conversations with Lorca that back up the emperor's claim "He said," the emperor explains, "he'd cross time and space itself to take what was rightfully his."

Emperor Georgiou glances out a window, first covering her eyes from the light and then turning away from it. "You're sensitive to light," Burnham notes, to which the emperor responds, "Only compared to a human from your universe. It's the singular biological difference between our two races.

Back to Burnham, piecing it all together. Lorca, she tells the emperor, needed her to get aboard the Charon. The emperor wouldn't have let him otherwise. He needed Burnham to get to Emperor Georgiou. "None of this was an accident," Burnham announces. "My so-called captain is not from my universe. He's from yours."

"Ava," Lorca says, standing over Maddox. "Her name was Ava. And I liked her. But you know how it is. Somebody better came along." And, with that he stomps, brutally, on the head of the prone, seizing Maddox. Fade. To. Black.

"What's Past is Prologue," Lorca plans to move forward with a coup against the Emperor, propelling Burnham to make a quick decision to save not only herself, but the U.S.S. Discovery.

Commander Landry appears in the "What's Past Is Prologue" trailer. Saru seems to be assuming the captain's chair, spurring his crew by saying, "Discovery is no longer Lorca's She is ours." Lorca and Burnham will come face to face, as Lorca is seen saying, "Welcome home, Michael."

