Discovery Episode #10 Primer

In fact, in the final moments of “Into the Forest I Go,” it was a spore drive jump that left Stamets catatonic and the Discovery and her crew lost in space. “Captain,” Saru said ominously, “I’m afraid... I don’t know where we are.”

Next on Discovery...

In the new episode titled, “Despite Yourself," while in unfamiliar territory, the crew must get creative to survive against opposing forces and return home.

Worth Noting: