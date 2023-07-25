Published Jan 31, 2017
Discovery Begins Production, New Logo Revealed
Production on Star Trek: Discoveryofficially began last week in Toronto, Canada, CBS Television Studios announced today in a press release. Discovery will be the sixth live-action Star Trek series and is the first to start rolling since Enterprise commenced production on May 14, 2001.
The network also released a photograph of a camera slate/clapper board from one of the very first Discovery scenes to be filmed and unveiled an updated series logo featuring a new delta shield.