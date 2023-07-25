Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Published Apr 28, 2017

    Discovery Adds To Its Ranks

    By StarTrek.com Staff

    Star Trek: Discovery continues to bring new cast members on board. The latest additions, revealed today, include Shazad Latif, Rekha Sharma, Kenneth Mitchell, Clare McConnell and Damon Runyan.

    Shazad Latif will star as Lieutenant Tyler, a Starfleet officer in the Federation. Latif is known for his role as Dr. Henry Jekyll in the television series Penny Dreadful. Latif was originally announced in the role of Kol, now played by Kenneth Mitchell.

    Rekha Sharma is set as Commander Landry, the Discovery’s security officer. Sharma’s television credits include Battlestar Galactica and The 100.

    Kenneth Mitchell will portray Kol, a commanding officer in the Klingon Empire. Mitchell’s television credits include the fan-favorite Jericho on CBS, The Astronaut Wives Club and Frequency.

    Clare McConnell gets in on the action as Dennas, a leader in the Klingon Empire. McConnell’s film credits include Dim the Fluorescents, slated for release this fall.

    And, cast as Ujilli, a leader in the Klingon Empire, is Damon Runyan. His television credits include Suits, Supernatural and Gangland Undercover.

