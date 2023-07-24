Designing the La Sirena

Yang produced another sketch that he presented to Cherniawsky. As Yang goes on to explain, he built the design around the warp nacelles. “I figured for a small ship to be credible, then the warp nacelles were probably going to be the biggest part of it.” The central body of the ship had a shape that was reminiscent of a twenty-first century aircraft and forms an arrow shape. The design of the rear of the ship was dictated by the early script outlines. “I think the biggest departure is probably the tail section and that was a functional decision. At the back there was some kind of industrial component that could be latched on to a cargo module or where additional equipment could be plugged into the ship. Think of it like a truck that hooks on to cargo or another vessel.”

The need for Rios’s ship to tow cargo presented Yang with a problem, which rapidly became an opportunity. “The typical impulse engine is in the back, but that would be blocked by the cargo so you needed some kind of propulsion on the sides. That’s where the pods on the sides came from. I always thought they weren’t part of the original design but were attached afterward.” This just left the cockpit, which Yang provisionally placed at the front of the nose section.

Cherniawsky gave Yang the go ahead to take the design further. “The next drawing,” Yang remembers, “was a more refined version of the napkin sketch. This was the first time I did anything that was shown to the producers. I think Patrick got a look at it and we got a positive response, so I kept on going.”