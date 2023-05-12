Celebrating Star Trek's Moms

Does the replicator make roses? And if so, can I transport them to my long-suffering mother in New Jersey? As usual, I waited until the last minute to get her a gift, and I can't use being stuck in the Delta Quadrant as an excuse.

Star Trek has always been a family affair, and plenty of parents passed down their love of Star Trek to their children.

For this Mother's Day, let's recognize a handful of instances of motherhood and the maternal instinct! After all, to hold one's nose at Mother's Day would be as inconsiderate as sneering at a Bajoran on the Promenade offering Peldor Joi at the Gratitude Festival.