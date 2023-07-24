BREAKING: Discovery S3 Shares New Images and Footage

Season three of Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 15, and new episodes of the series’13-episode third season will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.Star Trek: Discovery season three cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker). Also appearing in season three are Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).