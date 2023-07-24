Published Sep 8, 2020
BREAKING: Discovery S3 Shares New Images and Footage
Get a sneak peek before the Oct 15 premiere.
CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today revealed the official trailer and key art for the third season of its hit original series Star Trek: Discovery. The season three trailer and key art also featured a first look at Star Trek: Discovery’s new logo, which reflects this season’s jump into the future. The surprise trailer reveal was introduced by series star Sonequa Martin-Green as part of the Star Trek: Discovery panel during CBS All Access’ virtual Star Trek Day celebration.
Season three of Star Trek: Discovery will premiere on Thursday, Oct. 15, and new episodes of the series’13-episode third season will be available on demand weekly on Thursdays, exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States.
After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of Star Trek: Discovery finds the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery landing in an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.Star Trek: Discovery season three cast members include Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber) and David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker). Also appearing in season three are Blu del Barrio (Adira), Ian Alexander (Gray) and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).
Seasons one and two of Star Trek: Discovery are available to stream now on CBS All Access, and the series is distributed concurrently by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and OTT service Crave. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.In addition to Star Trek: Discovery, the Star Trek franchise on CBS All Access currently includes hit original series Star Trek: Picard; the new animated comedy series Star Trek: Lower Decks; the recently announced U.S.S. Enterprise set series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, featuring Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck; and the development of a Section 31-based series with Michelle Yeoh. A CG-animated series aimed at younger audiences is also in the works for Nickelodeon, titled Star Trek: Prodigy.
Official Trailer | Star Trek: Discovery - Season 3