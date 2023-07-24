The Best Star Trek Siblings

The Star Trek universe is full of siblings. Sometimes they are the best of friends. Sometimes they are bitter rivals. But, regardless of the tenor of their relationship, each familial clan still thrives and stands out through the rich storytelling the franchise serves up.

The rules for this list are as follows — they have to have appeared on-screen (not merely mentioned) and be identified as a sibling, no matter if that means biological, adopted, foster, or chosen. Additionally, siblings connected through different familial relationships are kept separate.

In celebration of Siblings Day, here are the a handful of the best sets or groups of siblings from throughout the entire franchise.

22. Wesley and Jack Crusher