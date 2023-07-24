Star Trek homeSkip to main content
    Feature

    Published Apr 10, 2024

    The Best Star Trek Siblings

    Best friends and/or bitter rivals, here are some best groups of siblings from throughout the Star Trek universe.

    By Jake Black
    Collage of Star Trek's best siblings

    StarTrek.com

    The Star Trek universe is full of siblings. Sometimes they are the best of friends. Sometimes they are bitter rivals. But, regardless of the tenor of their relationship, each familial clan still thrives and stands out through the rich storytelling the franchise serves up.

    The rules for this list are as follows — they have to have appeared on-screen (not merely mentioned) and be identified as a sibling, no matter if that means biological, adopted, foster, or chosen. Additionally, siblings connected through different familial relationships are kept separate.

    In celebration of Siblings Day, here are the a handful of the best sets or groups of siblings from throughout the entire franchise.

    22. Wesley and Jack Crusher

    Split screen image of an adult Wesley Crusher aka Traveler and Jack Crusher

    StarTrek.com

    Dr. Beverly Crusher bore two incredible gifted sons — Wesley Crusher (son of Jack R. Crusher) and Jack Crusher (son of Jean-Luc Picard). Despite being decades apart in age, we're certain Wesley's journey as The Traveler allowed him to watch over his mother and half-brother from afar.

    Losing her husband, the elder Jack, and Wesley to the stars made Beverly more protective of her youngest child, hiding him away from all of Jean-Luc's enemies and Jean-Luc himself.

    21. D'Vana and D'Erika Tendi

    After brawling, D'Erika and D'Vana Tendi make-up and reconnect in 'Something Borrowed, Something Green'

    "Something Borrowed, Something Green"

    StarTrek.com

    The daughters of B'Rt and Shona Tendi, one of the fifth largest families in the Orion Crime Syndicate, grew up very close. However, D'Vana would crave more out of life other than piracy. Pursuing her love of science and space, D'Vana would leave the family trade and her role as the Prime for a career in Starfleet.

    D'Erika would see this abandonment as a betrayal as it forced her to take on the role as the family's prime assassin and live in the shadow of her sister's Mistress of the Winter Constellations legacy. The two sisters would reconcile when D'Vana returned home to Orion following news that her sister was kidnapped ahead of her nuptials. In later negotiations to save her best friend Beckett Mariner and provide the Cerritos with an Orion warship, D'Vana negotiates an offer D'Erika cannot refuse — her return to Orion, reuniting the sisters once more.

    20. Worf and Nikolai Rozhenko

    Star Trek: The Next Generation -

    "Homeward"

    StarTrek.com

    The son of Worf’s foster parents, Nikolai Rozhenko, and Worf didn’t get along as children, though they respected each other’s strong wills and personalities. Their paths crossed as adults when Worf was assigned to prevent his foster brother from further violating the Prime Directive as he observed a race known as the Boraalans.

    19. Cleveland Booker and Kyheem

    Star Trek: Discovery -

    "Sanctuary"

    StarTrek.com

    Though not biologically related, Cleveland Booker and Kyheem referred to each other as brothers. Raised together, Kyheem felt Booker was a coward who abandoned their family. They shared the same empathic abilities and worked together to drive the Emerald Chain’s swarms of locusts to the ocean, healing their rift in the process.

    18. Tasha and Ishara Yar

    Star Trek: The Next Generation

    StarTrek.com

    Tasha Yar essentially raised her younger sister Ishara on the torturous colony Turkana IV. The two sisters parted ways as young teenagers when Tasha escaped their homeworld and joined Starfleet. They never saw each other again; Ishara resented her sister.

    Years later, Ishara used her relationship to Tasha to manipulate the crew of Enterprise into helping her commit an act of terrorism.

    17. Kestra and Deanna Troi

    Star Trek: Picard -

    "Nepenthe"

    StarTrek.com

    The firstborn child of Ian and Lwaxana Troi, Kestra Troi died in a tragic accident when she was six years old, shortly after the birth of her younger sister Deanna. Deanna learned of her late sister while helping her mother through a traumatic telepathic episode on the Enterprise.

    Some years later, Deanna would go on to name her first daughter Kestra after her sister.

    16. Narek and Narissa

    Star Trek: Picard -

    "Et in Arcadia Ego, Part 1"

    StarTrek.com

    Two of the children of members of the mysterious Romulan cabal known as the Zhat Vash, Narek and Narissa were committed to the group's efforts of annihilating all artificial life in the galaxy. They worked together in this effort, though distrusted each other and frequently questioned and criticized each other’s methods. Narek often felt inferior to Narissa as he believed she judged him as the family's "Zhat Vash washout."

    15. Ezri, Norvo, and Janel Tigan

    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine -

    "Prodigal Daughter"

    StarTrek.com

    Before she was Ezri Dax, she was Ezri Tigan, the middle child between two brothers, Norvo and Janel. Though there was tension in their family, Ezri was particularly close to her brother Norvo who she believed had several artistic gifts. The three siblings went their separate ways after Ezri learned Norvo had murdered a woman and Janel was involved with the Orion Syndicate.

    14. Paul and Travis Mayweather

    Star Trek: Enterprise -

    "Horizon"

    StarTrek.com

    Like many brothers, a stiff sibling rivalry existed between Travis Mayweather and his younger brother Paul. Paul resented Travis for leaving their family’s cargo ship the Horizon to join Starfleet.

    When the two brothers reunited during Travis' visit "home" to the ship, Travis used his Starfleet training to upgrade the Horizon's system, further irritating, but also helping Paul, and allowing a bit of a détente between them.

    13. Kor, Curzon, and Jadzia Dax

    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine -

    "The Sword of Kahless"

    StarTrek.com

    Having first met during the peace negotiations between The United Federation of Planets and the Klingon Empire, Klingon warrior Kor and Trill Curzon Dax formed a close bond through adventurous escapades together, referring to each other as a blood brother.

    When the Dax symbiont was passed from Curzon to Jadzia, Kor continued their familial relationship, going on more adventures with his blood sister.

    12. Spock and Sybok

    Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

    Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

    StarTrek.com

    The two sons of the Vulcan Sarek, Spock and Sybok travelled very different paths. Although half human, Spock embraced the logical traditions of his people, while his older brother Sybok, a full Vulcan, rejected them, instead embracing emotions.

    Estranged for decades, the brothers reunited and reconciled after a fashion when Sybok hijacked the Enterprise as part of his quest to find the Edenic Sha-Ka-Ree in the center of the galaxy.

    11. Worf and Martok

    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine -

    "Soldiers of the Empire"

    StarTrek.com

    Worf and Klingon General Martok first encountered each other in a Dominion prison camp. They helped each other survive and subsequently fought side-by-side in the Dominion War.

    After Worf helped Martok rediscover his honor and courage, the General welcomed Worf into his House as a brother. The two were almost inseparable after that, supporting each other with honor through the trials of their lives.

    10. Dahj and Soji (and their Coppelia siblings)

    Star Trek: Picard

    StarTrek.com

    Created from a single positronic neuron by Dr. Bruce Maddox and Dr. Altan Soong through a process called fractal neuronic cloning, Dahj and Soji were twins who appeared to be fully human. The women each separately encountered Jean-Luc Picard. Though Dahj was killed, Soji relied on Picard to save her home world, Coppelia, where dozens of other synthetic twins who had been created from Data’s neural network also lived.

    9. Molly and Yoshi O’Brien

    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine -

    "Time's Orphan"

    StarTrek.com

    The children of the man considered by many to be the most important officer in Starfleet history, Molly and Kirayoshi O’Brien were both born under unique circumstances. Molly was born when the Enterprise was struck by a quantum filament, disabling the ship. While pregnant with Yoshi, Keiko O’Brien was injured on a mission, necessitating her son’s transfer into Kira Nerys’ womb, who carried him to term. Molly doted on Yoshi, and their bond was shown to be strong.

    8. Saru and Siranna

    Star Trek: Discovery -

    "The Sound of Thunder"

    StarTrek.com

    Kelpiens Saru and Siranna were devoted to each other from childhood through adulthood. Though they parted ways when Saru left Kelpinar to join Starfleet, their hearts were permanently linked.

    When Saru returned to his homeworld, he helped Siranna lead their people in breaking free of their fearful natures. Siranna, in turn, came to Saru and the Discovery's aid when it battled the sentient computer Control.

    7. Worf and Kurn

    Star Trek: Deep Space Nine -

    "Sons of Mogh"

    StarTrek.com

    Worf and Kurn, the Sons of Mogh, were separated for most of their lives following the attack that killed their parents. Kurn sought out Worf, revealing their relationship during an officer exchange aboard the Enterprise. Kurn was loyal to his brother and their family, but hid his heritage during his brother’s discommendation.

    During the Dominion War, Kurn also faced dishonor. Worf helped Kurn assume a new identity to regain honor in the empire.

    6. The Duras Sisters

    Picard communicates with Lursa and B'Etor Duras sisters on the viewscreen in 'Star Trek Generations'

    Star Trek Generations

    StarTrek.com

    [RELATED: Dynamic Duos: Lursa and B'Etor Duras]

    Lursa and B’Etor were the devious sisters of Duras. Their family held great honor within the Klingon Empire until the treachery of their father Ja’rod and brother Duras came to light as well as their own conspiring with the Romulan Sela. They had successfully instigated a Klingon civil war and were responsible for the destruction of the Enterprise before dying in the same battle.

    5. Jim and Sam Kirk

    In the Enterprise Transporter Room, James T. Kirk puts his left arm over his brother Sam Kirk as they both look at each other and walk in unison in 'Lost in Translation'

    "Lost in Translation"

    StarTrek.com

    Growing up in Iowa, both James Tiberius Kirk and his brother George Samuel "Sam" Kirk saw their futures in the stars. Jim, of course, became one of the greatest starship captains in Starfleet history. Sam became a celebrated scientist.

    Long before James would take command of the Enterprise, Sam Kirk served aboard the flagship under Captain Pike as his younger brother was rising the ranks aboard the Farragut. While their relationship often had hurdles, as Sam felt their father favored Jim's career, specifically achieving the title of youngest first officer in all of Starfleet, as it modeled his own career while the elder brother pursued a path in sciences. No matter the timeline, there was never shortage of love, support, and old-fashioned sibling ribbing.

    4. Michael Burnham and Spock

    Star Trek: Discovery -

    "If Memory Serves"

    StarTrek.com

    Having been rescued by the Vulcan Sarek and his human wife Amanda Grayson, Michael Burnham was raised alongside Sarek and Amanda's son Spock. The foster siblings faced a strained relationship at times, but when Michael was missing, Spock searched for her with the help of the Red Angel.

    Michael returned the favor years later, leading the search for Spock when he disappeared and was accused of murder. Spock credited Michael with helping him become the man he did, and Michael was moved and proud when she travelled to the future and learned of Spock's legendary life.

    3. Quark and Rom

    At the busy bar, Rom and Quark standing side-by-side express shock in 'Family Business'

    "Family Business"

    StarTrek.com

    On the surface, it appeared that Quark and Rom didn’t like each other very much, but the truth was few brothers loved each other as much as this Ferengi pair did. Quark often berated and manipulated Rom, but Rom always stood by his brother in his times of need. Quark also unfailingly helped his brother during crises, even breaking him out of a holding cell to prevent his execution by the Dominion. When Quark learned Rom was being named Grand Nagus, he was initially jealous but also expressed how much he truly loved his brother.

    2. Jean-Luc and Robert Picard

    Robert and Jean-Luc Picard stroll their grounds of their family vineyard in 'Family'

    "Family"

    StarTrek.com

    As boys, Robert and Jean-Luc Picard bickered and battled constantly. The older brother, Robert, enjoyed bullying Jean-Luc. It wasn’t until Jean-Luc's return to the family vineyard following his assimilation by the Borg and subsequent rescue that the two brothers settled their decades-long rivalry.

    Four years later, Jean-Luc was devastated to learn Robert and Robert’s son René had been killed in a fire at the vineyard.

    1. The Soong Androids and Altan Inigo Soong

    Data and Lore stand in one of the hallways on the Enterprise-D. Data stands to the left, and Lore is on the right. Lore is gesturing and smiling, while Data has a neutral expression in 'Datalore'

    "Datalore"

    StarTrek.com

    [RELATED: Android Ancestry: Examining the Soong-Type Line]

    Dr. Noonien Soong had a large family. Of his four sons, three were androids and one was human. The androids Data, Lore, and B-4 had challenging and complex relationships with each other. Data long believed he was inferior to Lore while Lore was jealous of their father’s pride in Data. Meanwhile, B-4 was used to lure Data and Picard into a Romulan trap. Data tried helping B-4 improve, but his programming was insufficient, despite Data giving B-4 his memory engrams.

    Their human brother, Dr. Altan Inigo Soong, helped use some of those engrams to reconstitute Data in a simulation after the android’s death as well as using them to create numerous new pairs of synthetic twins. Altogether, they were, as Data described them, "An acquired taste." Most siblings are.

    This article was originally published on April 9, 2021.

    Jake Black is a writer whose credits include Star Trek: Starfleet Logbook, Star Trek Magazine, and works for DC Comics, Marvel, WWE, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Supergirl, and many more. An eleven-year cancer survivor, he lives in a quiet Connecticut town with his wife, son, and twin daughters. Found online @jakeboyslim

